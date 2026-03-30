Sydney Sweeney to appear in new biopic with a twist

Sydney Sweeney to appear as Kim Novak and David Jonsson as Sammy Davis. Jr in the upcoming biopic Scandalous.

Miramax is producing the forthcoming film, while Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo will produce the film, marking his directorial debut.

In a talk with Deadline, Domingo called the project a love story at its core, as it revolves around Novak’s 1957 secret interracial romance with a renowned singer and dancer, Davis Jr.

Articulating his thoughts, he said, “Hopefully we’ll make a beautiful, sweet film that’s really about the possibility of love, but under many eyes, trying to have privacy, trying to have love, trying to have a life. And I think it’s something that Sydney and I both know very well.”

It is pertinent to mention that the other key details are still under wraps, with no information regarding the release date, as it is still under production.

Notably, Sweeney was subject to severe criticism by Kim Novak after she was announced to play her in Scandalous.

While giving an interview to The Times of London, the 93-year-old American retired actress and painter spoke out against Sweeney’s casting to play her role, calling it a “totally wrong decision.”

Novak stated that if she were producing the film, she “would never have approved” of the Euphoria star for the role. She did not stop there, as she started to reproach Sweeney for her cleavage, noting that the actress “sticks out so much above the waist,” which she herself does not.

Notably, the main reason behind the Vertigo actress’ criticism is the fear that the “fractured love story” will not focus on the things that were “common” in them and how they built their relationship; rather, it will stick to the sexual side of their romance.

Kim Novak urged, “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me”.