Sydney Sweeney transforms into Christy Martin for biopic: See first look here

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney is absolutely unrecognisable in the first official photo of Christy Martin biopic, as she debuts a dramatic physical transformation to portray iconic boxer on screen.

The production banner of Christy Martin’s hotly anticipated eponymous biopic, Black Bear Pictures, has finally unveiled the first look at the A-list actor Sydney Sweeney, in and as the influential female boxer.

The first official still, released earlier this week, to confirm the release date of the feature, sees Sweeney look unrecognisable, as she lets go of her long blonde hair, to get into the skin of the boxer, adopting her classic dark, curly hair look, with rather toned arms. She sported a white tank top and long shorts, along with a mouthguard and red boxing gloves in the photo.

It is worth mentioning here that Australian actor-filmmaker David Michôd, of ‘Animal Kingdom’ and ‘The Rover’ fame, is on board to helm the direction of ‘Christy’, which he co-writes with Mirrah Foulkes, and starring Sweeney as the most well-known female boxer in the biopic. The additional cast of the sports drama also features Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian and Ethan Embry.

The title is scheduled to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September.