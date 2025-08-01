Sydney Sweeney has triggered Kim Kardashian’s ‘insecurities’

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has reportedly triggered the ‘worst insecurities’ of American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian.
Sydney Sweeney – News and Updates
As reported by a foreign publication, Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney has emerged as the new it girl of Tinseltown, a development that has been breaking for reality TV star Kim Kardashian, since she fails to get attention from men around.
Per an insider, the Kardashian sister, 44, who has been single for over a year at this point, since she last dated NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. till March 2024, is feeling jealous of the ‘Euphoria’ star, after the 27-year-old got all the limelight and attention from the most eligible single men at Amzon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding in Italy last month.
A source close to the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star divulged to the publication, “She went into the trip with high hopes, especially because she knew Tom Brady (who has been single since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in 2022) would be there, but he paid way more attention to Sydney, and Kim ended up feeling invisible.”
“She’s realising she’s not the ‘it girl’ anymore, and that has triggered her worst insecurities. She’s been single for so long that it’s messing with her confidence,” the tipster added. “She still looks incredible, but she’s in her 40s, has four kids.”
“And she worries it’s too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants – and she blames Kanye [West – her ex-husband],” the same person spilt. “It was a painful wake-up call, and she can’t help feeling bitter that she gave so many of her ‘good years’ to Kanye. Now, here she is, middle-aged and single and competing with 20-something women for the same men.”
“It would be hard for anyone, but for someone who has built their entire brand on being young and sexy, it’s especially destabilising,” the source confided, adding that the SKIMS founder left Venice feeling ‘completely deflated’, as she kept comparing herself to Sweeney and other younger women. “She has the mindset that getting the most attention and praise from men is the ultimate sign of success, so of course, this is hitting her hard.”