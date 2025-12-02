Sydney Sweeney turns NYC into her personal runway with three looks in one day

Sydney Sweeney has turned New York City in her personal runaway as she walked out in three show-stopping looks in just one day.

The Euphoria actor brought her A-game to The Big Apple on Monday, December 1, dazzling fans and photographers as she modeled three completely different looks.

Sydney kicked off the day in a camel-colored wool trench coat with a luxe, blonde, faux-fur collar which she paired with a cream-colored dress and matching knee-high boots with pointed toes while stepping out in Midtown.

Later on, the 28-year-old actress stepped out in a monochrome red outfit consisting of a cropped jacket, pleated mini skirt and suede boots. She completed her chic look with a coordinating handbag and glossy black shades.

Sweeney’s final outfit of the day was an eggplant-hued coat with vertical buckle accents along the front. The Washington native elevated her dramatic look with shiny plum-hued heels.

The actress’ fashion marathon comes amid a busy schedule, including appearances on major talk shows and events in the Big Apple, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sydney Sweeney’s stylish outings come just days after she celebrated Thanksgiving with boyfriend Scooter Braun.

“Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious,” an insider recently told People of the couple.