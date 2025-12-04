Sydney Sweeney unveils reason behind her parent's divorce

American actress Sydney Sweeney revealed the reason behind her parents’ divorce.

In her recent appearance on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, she explained how she and her parents, Lisa Sweeney and Steven Sweeney, shifted to Los Angeles from Washington so she could find a major role in Hollywood.

She further elaborated, “I was just doing anything that I could to have a resume built, gain connections, and make sure that my parents didn’t give up on me”. She made her first acting debut in 2009 in episodes of shows like Heroes and Criminal Minds.

She also noted, “I was enjoying being a kid, but a lot was going on in my life at that time, too. Growing up in a small town, when you come to Los Angeles, like most of you probably know, prices in Los Angeles are crazy. Not anything like where I came from”.

She dived into details, “My dad lost his job, my family filed for bankruptcy when I was 16”.

“They filed for divorce, and I felt like a lot of it was my fault because I had brought them to the city and uplifted their entire lives, and I blamed myself for a long time,” the actress expressed her perspective.

On the professional front, Sydney is currently gearing up for the release of her new movie, The Housemaid. The highly anticipated thriller film will release in cinemas on December 19.