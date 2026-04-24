Sydney Sweeney is reportedly not pleased after her brief appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 was removed during post-production, despite having already filmed the scene.

According to In Touch Weekly, the decision has not gone down well with the actress, with one insider describing the move as a “huge slap in the face” and suggesting she has every reason to feel frustrated over how things were handled.

The 28-year-old had filmed a short cameo where she appeared as herself, playing a celebrity client being styled by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton. The sequence, reportedly around three minutes long, was later cut as part of broader creative changes to the film.

Those close to the production claim the decision was purely editorial, but not everyone in Sydney Sweeney’s circle appears convinced. Some have even interpreted the move as unnecessary and personally disappointing, especially given the time and effort already invested in the shoot.

Another source suggested the situation has left her shaken, even if she is trying to stay composed publicly. There is also talk that Sydney Sweeney is reassessing her relationship with Hollywood altogether, though that remains unconfirmed and largely speculative at this stage.

The sequel arrives nearly two decades after the original 2006 hit and sees returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles. Director David Frankel and McKenna also return, reuniting much of the original creative team.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and B. J. Novak, among others.