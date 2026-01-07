Sydney Sweeney vs Amanda Seyfried: Who led The Housemaid’s success?

The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was a massive box office success in 2025 and has already been greenlit for a prequel. Based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel, the film tells the suspenseful tale of Millie (Sweeney), a housemaid, and her employers, the Winchester family, portrayed by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The film proved to be a commercial triumph, earning an astounding $135 million against a modest $35 million budget. However, the question of who truly “carried” the film has become a heated topic of discussion online.

Despite the project being billed as a dual lead for Sweeney and Seyfried, many viewers believe Seyfried’s outstanding portrayal of Nina Winchester was the primary reason for the film’s popularity. When media outlets used Sydney’s photo as the sole face of the project following the sequel announcement, the move was met with backlash.

One internet user commented, “People in the replies think Sydney Sweeney was the draw when it was actually Amanda Seyfried.” Another netizen wrote, “Amanda Seyfried saving Sydney Sweeney from her year of flops,” alluding to Christy and Echo Valley, two of Sydney’s critical or commercial disappointments earlier that year.

Earlier this Tuesday, filming for Sydney Sweeney’s sequel to The Housemaid is officially scheduled to start this year, while The Housemaid continues its successful run in theatres.

The Housemaid’s Secret, an adaptation of author Freida McFadden’s 2023 sequel novel, will begin production in 2026, Lionsgate confirmed on Tuesday, January 6. Sweeney and co-star Michele Morrone will reprise their roles as Millie and Enzo, respectively. Sweeney and McFadden return as executive producers, and Paul Feig is anticipated to return as director and producer.

Starring Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, The Housemaid debuted in theatres on December 19 and has since maintained its box office viability, grossing over $133 million worldwide.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew,” Paul Feig said in a statement. “We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page and that we get to work with [screenwriter] Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”