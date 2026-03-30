Sydney Sweeney will she silence her critics?

Scandalous, a Miramax release, marks Colman Domingo’s directorial debut. The biopic is based on the tumultuous 1957 relationship between Hollywood star Kim Novak and entertainment legend Sammy Davis Jr.

Domingo describes the film, which stars Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson, as a “beautiful, sweet movie” about the possibilities of love. However, the real Kim Novak is not convinced. In a candid interview with The Times of London, the 93-year-old film icon disparaged the casting of the Euphoria star.

“She was totally wrong to play me,” the seasoned actress stated, adding that she never would have approved the choice. Novak’s critique was not only professional but notably blunt. She took aim at Sweeney’s “bombshell” image, expressing concern that the film might prioritize raw sexuality over the true emotional bond she shared with Davis Jr. Novak lamented that because Sweeney “looks sexy all the time,” Hollywood sensationalism might rob the love story of its heart.

Despite the icon’s disapproval, production is moving forward at full capacity. Domingo maintains that the film is, at its core, a love story, though the release date and further details remain under wraps. Whether Sydney Sweeney can win over her harshest critic on the big screen remains the film’s true cliffhanger.