Sydney Sweeney wins praise from 'Euphoria' creator

The creator of the hit series Euphoria has showered Sydney Sweeney with accolades. Sam Levinson, who has helmed the high school drama since its 2019 debut, expressed deep respect for the actress who portrays Cassie Howard.

Speaking candidly at The Hollywood Reporter’s “Directors in Focus” event, Levinson discussed his experience collaborating with the 28-year-old star.

“What’s interesting is if you push it a little bit, she becomes brilliant,” he noted. “You just do a few more takes, and she can reach these levels that are very honest emotionally, but also deeply funny. She’s able to anchor the scene with this kind of madness and chaos going on around her.”

Levinson commended the Immaculate star for her versatility. He also praised Zendaya’s acting abilities, stating she possesses a unique “physicality” that allows her to balance humor and emotion while storytelling.

The duo is currently appearing in the show’s third season, which follows complex new chapters for their characters: Rue (Zendaya) remains entangled in the dangerous world of drug dealing, while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) navigates a tumultuous marriage to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.