Sydney Sweeney wishes to films featuring 'people's lives'

American actress Sydney Sweeney wished to make films that would “impact and hopefully save people’s lives”.

The 28-year-old US actress, in an interview with the BBC, said that she wanted to make films based on the lives of people. Almost of year since she appeared in psychological thriller The Housemaid and boxing biopic Christy, both were based on domestic violence issues.

Sweeney called the topic “prevalent” and said that she is quite careful while taking up those roles; she took “a lot of care” when playing these types of roles.

She added, “Being able to have a film that’s on a more commercial level, talk about a very difficult topic is important”.

Sweeney is currently starring as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden.

The novel is an international bestseller and has generated a large following, especially among the reading community on TikTok. Sweeney said she is “a huge fan of the book” and that she “loved all the characters”. She further said, “I love complex, juicy, crazy, twisted stories. This is a dream project”.

The film also features Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, as Nina and Andrew Winchester, who employ Sweeney’s character in their home.

Seyfried and Sweeney were chosen to play the two female leads in The Housemaid because of their physical resemblances, but Seyfried says the similarities do not end there.

“There’s a similarity between us that is uncanny, and it’s really fun to work with people who are similarly doing life, have similar ideals about the job and life,” she tells the BBC.

Sweeney also says the pair have developed a “dynamic” where they “can enjoy being around” each other – and their relationship means they can “go to these crazy places and discover so much more within your character”.