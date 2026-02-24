Sydney Sweeney wraps up business with her ex-fiancé

Sydney Sweeney ends ties final business ties with her ex-fiance, Jonathan Davino, and dissolved the production company they built together. She also announced her new venture.

In an interview with TMZ, the move signals a clean break, both professionally and personally. Sweeney and Davino co-founded Fifty Fifty Films LLC in January 2019, during the early years of their relationship.

The company described itself as an independent production studio and was behind two of her most high-profile projects, the romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You,’ co-starring Glen Powell, and the horror film “Immaculate”.

At the time, the pair were not only romantic partners but also listed as managers of the company, as recently as May 2025. But by December 12, paperwork had been filed with the State of California requesting the dissolution of the LLC. The filing indicated that the decision was made by a vote of all members.

Sources told TMZ that Sweeney paid Davino out in order to move forward independently. She then filed new paperwork in January 2026 to form Fifty Fifty Films Inc., this time listing herself as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary, with no vacant board seats. Though the name remains, the structure and leadership are entirely hers.

The professional split came nearly a year after their engagement ended. Sweeney and Davino began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. By March 2025, the relationship was officially over, though untangling their shared life proved more complicated.

A source told US Weekly, “They had been together for so many years, and their lives are very intertwined. It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication”.

In the months following their breakup, the former couple were spotted together multiple times, prompting speculation about a possible reconciliation. Still, insiders insisted that “the wedding is still off” and that they were navigating a strictly platonic dynamic.

“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” a source explained at the time, adding that Sweeney was “figuring things out” while embracing single life. Another insider noted that she “is still maintaining that she is single and very focused on work”.

As she reshaped her production company, Sweeney also began stepping into a new romantic era. She was first linked to music executive Scooter Braun after the two attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice last year. Public outings followed, including an amusement park date where they were seen holding hands alongside Sweeney’s parents.

Despite the visibility, sources describe the relationship as relaxed. “It’s a very casual, laid-back relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Sydney is not looking to settle down right now.” The source added, “She has been hesitant to get into another serious relationship but is enjoying her time with him.”

Sweeney herself has acknowledged the challenges of navigating love under public scrutiny. “I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like,” she said in a recent interview.

Reflecting on her past relationship, she added, “I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us.” She continued, “It’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”