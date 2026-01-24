Zendaya warns Sydney Sweeney to keep her distance from Tom Holland

Zendaya, Tom Holland and Sydney Sweeney are now all tangled up in the same off-screen drama, as simmering tensions on the Euphoria set reportedly spill into real-life drama.

According to industry chatter, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are still very much at odds, and now Tom Holland has quietly become part of the problem.

Multiple insiders suggest Zendaya was uncomfortable during filming last year when Tom Holland and Sydney Sweeney were seen chatting on set. Nothing explosive. Nothing public. But enough to raise eyebrows.

For the Dune actor, the issue wasn’t jealousy so much as trust, or the lack of it, particularly given her long-standing distance from Sydney Sweeney.

Those close to the production say Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have kept things strictly professional for years, often steering clear of each other whenever possible.

So when Tom Holland, who is engaged to Zendaya, became a familiar face on set, the dynamics shifted. Tom Holland, by all accounts, is friendly with everyone. That’s just his nature. Still, sources say the Dune actor found the optics unnecessary and, frankly, uncomfortable.

The concern, insiders stress, isn’t about Tom Holland’s loyalty. Zendaya reportedly trusts him completely. But when it comes to Sydney Sweeney, the boundaries feel firmer.

Zendaya is said to be wary of letting someone she doesn’t fully trust into her inner circle, especially now that wedding plans are on the horizon.

With Zendaya and Sweeney set to reunite publicly to promote the new season after a four-year hiatus, the tension may soon be impossible to ignore. Industry sources believe Zendaya has made her position clear: keep things cordial, keep things distant, and keep Tom Holland out of it.

Even Sydney Sweeney’s own high-profile romance hasn’t softened the situation. The message, insiders say, is about respect and clear lines, not insecurity. For Zendaya, it’s simply about protecting her relationship and her peace.

As premiere events and press tours loom, all eyes will be on how Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Tom Holland navigate the spotlight together or carefully avoid one another when the cameras start flashing.