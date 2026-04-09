Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya shine at Euphoria premiere

The cast of “Euphoria” set the red carpet ablaze during the Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Zendaya looked stunning in a skin-baring, sleeveless black gown adorned with Chopard jewels. Her textured hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen using tools and products from Bur Bur.

Co-star Sydney Sweeney also dazzled in a white Pierre Cardin dress and cape. Hairstylist Glen Oropeza used Kérastase products to create Sweeney’s signature waves, while makeup artist Melissa Hernandez applied her makeup using Armani cosmetics.

In a statement obtained by Extra, Hernandez noted: “Going into Sydney’s third Euphoria premiere, the goal was to keep everything feeling like her. We kept the complexion minimal and built out the eyes with an elongated cat eye and soft lashes, finishing with hints of pink on the cheeks and lips to keep the look youthful.”

Speaking with Extra’s Terri Seymour, Sweeney discussed the profound influence her role as Cassie has had on her career. Reflecting on the show’s early days, she admitted she had “no idea” how much her life would change. “It was a pilot, so when we all did it, we didn’t even know if the show was going to get picked up,” she said. “You kind of just go into it blind, and here we are.”

Since Season 1, the careers of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and co-star Jacob Elordi have skyrocketed. “We all definitely sit there and go, ‘Whoa, what has happened in the last few years?’ It’s been a wild ride,” Sydney Sweeney observed.

Elordi was spotted signing autographs and taking photos with fans, looking dapper in a Bottega Veneta suit and sunglasses.

Despite the celebration, the evening was tinged with melancholy due to the absence of the late Eric Dane, who passed away after filming Season 3. Speaking with Seymour, show creator Sam Levinson commended Dane for maintaining “such grace and dignity” following his ALS diagnosis.

Season 3 of “Euphoria” is set to debut on April 12.