Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella movie gets major update

Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella movie remains in the early stages of development, even though the project was first announced more than three years ago.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was rumored to be producing and starring in a new Barbarella film in 2022. The French science-fiction comic is best known in the US for its 1968 adaptation starring Jane Fonda.

Almost four years have passed since the project was revealed, and no release date has been set. Edgar Wright, who agreed to helm the movie in 2024, confirmed that the project is still in development, but the script remains unfinished.

During a panel discussion at GalaxyCon Richmond 2026, Edgar Wright stated, “It’s still in the script stage.”

“There is a script that’s been written, and we’re still working on that. There aren’t really any updates on that beyond it’s kind of in the script development stage, basically,” he continued.

To be fair, several projects were put on hold in 2023 due to a major writers’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood. Sydney Sweeney has also maintained a busy career, while Wright has been occupied with his version of The Running Man—a project Wright worked on for four years before it reached theaters. By comparison, he has only been attached to Barbarella for two years.

It appears that neither has given up on Barbarella, so production may start soon. Meanwhile, the original 1968 Barbarella is currently streaming on Pluto and MGM+.