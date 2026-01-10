Sydney Sweeney’s beau Scooter Braun ‘upset’ over athletes sliding into her DMs

Scooter Braun is reportedly frustrated over professional athletes repeatedly sliding into Sydney Sweeney’s direct messages.

According to The Sun, insiders claim Braun, 44, has been upset by the “constant” messages sent to the actress, despite the fact that Sweeney, 28, allegedly ignores the advances and blocks those who reach out. Still, the situation has reportedly added strain to the couple’s relationship.

Sources also suggested there may be broader tension between the pair. One insider claimed Braun was left feeling “furious and disrespected” last November after Sweeney met with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in Los Angeles.

The insider added that “old school” Braun has also taken issue with Sweeney’s need for me-time.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent. She values time alone — whether that’s travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that,” the insiders shared.

The Euphoria actress and Davino ended their relationship in March 2025 after nearly seven years together. Braun was previously married to mining heiress Yael Cohen for seven years before their split.

Shortly after her split, Sweeney met Braun at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Venice in June 2025.

According to an industry source, the actress pursued Braun in Venice. Though he initially worried about their 16-year age gap, the couple soon hit it off.