Sydney Sweeney will not be making an appearance in the highly anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, despite having filmed a cameo for the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 28-year-old actress shot a scene intended for the early part of the movie, where she was set to play herself as a celebrity client of Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, now a high-powered Dior executive. However, the scene was ultimately removed due to what sources described as a “creative decision.”

Reports of the Euphoria star’s involvement first surfaced last year when photos and videos showed her on set alongside Blunt, sparking speculation about her role in the sequel. Despite the buzz, her appearance did not make the final cut.

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna addressed the rumors in a recent interview, downplaying the speculation around cameo appearances. “There were a lot of photos from the set of various people,” she said, referring to viral posts claiming multiple celebrities were part of the film. “It became a running joke about who people had seen on set and were in the movie.”

When pressed about Sweeney specifically, McKenna remained tight-lipped, adding only, “Well, you saw the movie. She’s not in the movie.”

The sequel arrives nearly two decades after the original 2006 hit and sees returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles. Director David Frankel and McKenna also return, reuniting much of the original creative team.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and B. J. Novak, among others.