Sydney Sweeney's career at stake after online controversies

Prolific star Sydney Sweeney’s career is apparently in danger as a result of a number of internet issues that have sabotaged her public image.

The Hollywood diva Sweeny was in pin-drop silence in the aftermath of the recent American Eagle controversy and again went viral after the emergence that the actress is reportedly dating Taylor Swift’s nemesis, Scooter Braun.

The Hollywood insider has stated that the whole night was awful for Sydney, feeling that the entire affair was “too woke” for her in the wake of her recent appearance at the Emmys.

“She felt like the whole of the Emmys was very woke, and it was awkward for her—she’s made no secret about where she stands politically, but she’s not going to shout it from the rooftops,” the Hollywood insider further added.

“Hollywood still loves her – she was picked to present an award, but the feeling backstage was she was a bit out of place and looking a little lost. She certainly wasn’t the most popular girl there, like she’s used to,” the source continued.

Moreover, the insider shockingly claims, “There are whispers that some of her peers are taking a step back from their friendships with her – there’s just too much controversy around her at such a politically tense time.”

The 28-year-old Sweeney’s career has recently undergone a number of setbacks, resulting in a string of box office failures.

However, despite being a superstar actress, she has brought unsuccessful films upon release, including the 2023 crime thriller Americana and the 2024 survival thriller Eden, starring Jude Law and Ana de Armas.

Amid growing controversies, the reports have revealed that Sweeney’s romance with Braun is heating up.

According to reports, the duo first met at Jeff Bezos’s marriage ceremony; since then, they have been getting closer to each other every passing day.