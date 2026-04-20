Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie twist in Euphoria divides fans

Following the release of the most recent episodes of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has once again become a central figure in online conversation. Sweeney’s character, Cassie, is depicted navigating a turbulent and emotional chapter in the current season.

In a plot development that has sparked significant viewer interest, the narrative follows Cassie as Sydney Sweeney joins OnlyFans in an attempt to manage finances for her impending marriage to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi. The season portrays Cassie in several difficult and uncomfortable circumstances, illustrating the extent of her personal collapse.

While some viewers believe these moments authentically depict an emotional breakdown in its most unadulterated form, others argue the scenes go too far and feel superfluous. Following the second episode, critics began questioning the direction of the character, with some claiming Cassie feels more like a spectacle than a fully realized person.

However, Sydney Sweeney’s performance continues to receive widespread acclaim. Many critics and fans have lauded her ability to bring immense depth and heart to an increasingly challenging and controversial role.

Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney, who previously sparked controversy after a contentious advertisement with the company, has once again partnered with American Eagle, turning up the heat in a daring new summer campaign.

The 28-year-old actress attracted attention in American Eagle’s “Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts” campaign, which debuted on April 15. Sporting effortless summer glam in blue denim cutoffs and an off-the-shoulder white blouse, she turned heads throughout the shoot.

In other shots, the Euphoria actress adopted a more relaxed look, wearing light-wash shorts with a frayed hem and a classic white T-shirt. Sydney looked radiant and carefree with delicate glam—long lashes, rosy lips, and a subtle highlight—while her blonde hair was styled in loose, beachy waves. The Anyone But You actress further embraced those beachy vibes when standing against a sandy backdrop in a blue crochet shirt.