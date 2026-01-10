Sydney Sweeney's childhood stories results in strong criticism

American actress Sydney Sweeney’s childhood spooky story sparked yet another stereotypical controversy.

Recently, the Euphoria actress sat with W Magazine and reflected on her acclaimed projects, ranging from The White Lotus to starring opposite Glen Powell in the rom-com Anyone but You, to the new erotic thriller The Housemaid.

Whilst remembering her harrowing experiences, the interviewer asked if she believed in ghosts.

She claimed, “I think I’ve seen a ghost. When I was little, I used to have an imaginary friend. He would be on the playground at preschool. I would tell my mom about him. It turns out that he was someone who passed away before I was born! It creeped my mom out”.

Even though it was just a personal story but according to insiders, studio executives weren’t impressed and subjected the actress to stereotypical claims.

According to a anonymous source, behind closed doors, the tale was met with laughter rather than genuine interest, as per Marca.

The source added, “they hear about ghosts and miss any nuance. All they see is the ‘dumb blonde’ stereotype, assuming she’s unfit for serious roles”.

