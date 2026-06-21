Sydney Sweeney’s Housemaid cleans up on Prime Video charts

Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated psychological thriller The Housemaid is continuing its record-breaking run, now dominating Prime Video’s global charts in June 2026. After debuting on the platform June 1, the Paul Feig–directed film quickly climbed to the #3 most popular movie worldwide on Prime Video, trailing only Jack Ryan: Ghost War and Over Your Dead Body.

From Box Office to Streaming Juggernaut: $400M+ and Still Climbing

Released in theaters December 19, 2025, The Housemaid grossed over $400 million globally against a $35 million budget — more than 11x its production cost. The Freida McFadden adaptation stars Sweeney as Millie, a parolee who takes a live-in job with the wealthy Winchester family, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The film’s success didn’t stop at theaters. It topped PVOD charts after its February 2026 digital release, then became a Starz standout when it premiered April 1, 2026. It remained in Starz’s U.S. Top 10 for more than 70 days straight — a record for the platform. Starz reported The Housemaid drove record-breaking subscriber acquisitions and on-demand viewership.

Prime Video Surge: #3 Globally in June 2026

Prime Video added The Housemaid in various territories on June 1, 2026. Within days, it became one of the platform’s most-watched titles worldwide. As of mid-June, it sits behind Jack Ryan: Ghost War (#1) and Over Your Dead Body (#2), and ahead of Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration (#4).

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Video with Ads, and to rent/buy on Apple TV Store and Amazon Video. It holds a 73% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating and a 92% audience score.

Why It’s Working: Erotic Thriller Revival + Sweeney Star Power

Director Paul Feig blends dark comedy with twisty psychological tension as Millie’s fresh start spirals into secrets, manipulation, and power shifts. Sweeney’s post-Euphoria push to revive the erotic thriller genre has paid off: after box office, VOD, and Starz dominance, The Housemaid is now a late-night streaming sensation on Prime.

The film’s staying power contrasts with Jason Statham’s Shelter, which recently overtook The Housemaid for #1 on Starz’s weekly chart. Still, The Housemaid remains #2 on Starz and is now expanding its audience globally via Prime Video.

What’s Next: Sequel Greenlit for 2027

Lionsgate has already confirmed The Housemaid’s Secret, a sequel slated for 2027. Sweeney is also launching her new Honey Trap producing label as the film cements her as a box office and streaming draw.