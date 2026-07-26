Sydney Sweeney’s Netflix Gundam picture finishes filming

Netflix’s live-action Gundam movie has finally wrapped production following four months of filming in Queensland, fueled by a nine-figure budget and massive robots awaiting visual effects.

Directed and written by Jim Mickle, who previously brought Sweet Tooth to Netflix—the film is produced by Legendary Pictures in collaboration with Bandai Namco Filmworks (Sunrise) to translate one of Japan’s most famous mecha sagas for a global streaming audience. Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo lead the cast alongside Jason Clarke.

Although cameras stopped rolling in August, the real work is just beginning as the team moves into post-production ahead of a scheduled 2027 release. This stage will handle the extensive visual effects required to bring the giant mobile suits and sweeping space battles to the screen.

Officially, the mobile suits are advancing toward a new frontier. As the first-ever live-action film adaptation of Gundam, the project gives viewers worldwide a new way to immerse themselves in a storyline spanning nearly 50 years.

The franchise originated in 1979 with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, which chronicled a brutal conflict between Earth and its space colonies fought with giant humanoid machines known as mobile suits. Those mechanized battles remain among the most iconic in the sci-fi genre, prompting Netflix to spare no expense. With an estimated budget exceeding $100 million, the film stars Sweeney and Centineo as rival pilots drawn into a clash that could determine the fate of humanity.

Principal photography began in April 2026 at Village Roadshow Studios on Australia’s Gold Coast, with additional filming taking place across Brisbane and Toowoomba before officially concluding four months later.