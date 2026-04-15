Sydney Sweeney’s new ad sparks fresh buzz

Sydney Sweeney, who previously sparked controversy after a contentious advertisement with the company, has once again partnered with American Eagle, turning up the heat in a daring new summer campaign.

The 28-year-old actress attracted attention in American Eagle’s “Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts” campaign, which debuted on April 15. Sporting effortless summer glam in blue denim cutoffs and an off-the-shoulder white blouse, she turned heads throughout the shoot.

In other shots, the Euphoria actress adopted a more relaxed look, wearing light-wash shorts with a frayed hem and a classic white T-shirt. Sydney looked radiant and carefree with delicate glam—long lashes, rosy lips, and a subtle highlight—while her blonde hair was styled in loose, beachy waves. The Anyone But You actress further embraced those beachy vibes when standing against a sandy backdrop in a blue crochet shirt.

She looked effortlessly chic in the brand’s commercial video, wearing long shorts and a denim crop top knotted at the waist. Before the video cut to a montage of her in various ensembles, she asked, “What brand am I wearing?” followed by a giggle as she confirmed, “Yeah, that one. American Eagle jean shorts.”

On social media, fans acknowledged the outcry her first campaign with the brand caused. “Haters won’t like this,” one user wrote, while another commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Sydney Sweeney collaborated with American Eagle again?”

This release follows her first campaign from August 2025, which caused controversy due to the “great jeans” tagline. Many felt it was a suggestive reference to her appearance, which did not sit well with everyone.

In a discussion with GQ, Sydney Sweeney addressed the outcry, stating, “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”