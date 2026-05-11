Sydney Sweeney's OnlyFans plot in Euphoria triggers controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3 has become the subject of intense scrutiny. Recent storylines involving OnlyFans have reportedly pushed boundaries for many viewers. In these scenes, Cassie chooses to use the platform to generate income by creating roleplay content; however, professional creators are now coming forward to criticize the show for a portrayal they claim is far from reality.

As more graphic sequences appear, the backlash against Cassie’s OnlyFans narrative continues to grow. In the storyline, Maddy assists Cassie in producing explicit content to expand her subscriber base. While some moments—such as leaving seductive voicemails—are relatively lighthearted, others go far beyond what many viewers find appropriate. These include scenes where Cassie appears topless or performs explicit acts on camera, purportedly to help Nate pay off his debts.

Professional content creators are expressing strong disapproval, calling the depiction inaccurate. Sydney Sweeney Leathers, for example, described the arc as “ridiculous and cartoonish,” noting that many of the sexual acts depicted are actually prohibited on the platform due to stringent regulations.

Additionally, Maitland Ward criticized the series for misrepresenting the industry. “There’s always this untrue stigma that sex work is somehow synonymous with sex trafficking and abuse. And they just said, ‘Let’s make a joke of it.’ I’m not laughing,” she stated.

Showrunner Sam Levinson attempted to clarify the intent behind Cassie’s plot despite the criticism. He explained that it was meant to highlight how detached from reality Cassie has become. “[Cassie] has her dog house and her little dog ears and nose, and that has its own humor. But what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it. We wanted to find that layer of absurdity so that we’re not too deep inside her fantasy. The gag is to break the fourth wall,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.