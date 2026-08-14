Sydney Sweeney's forgotten thriller lands on Netflix

Sydney Sweeney has shown her versatility in many genres, such as drama, romance, and award-winning movies. Immaculate, a religious R-rated horror movie she produced and starred in through Fifty-Fifty Films, was her largest personal risk. She had been working on the project since 2014, and with determination, she was able to make it a reality.

The film, which was distributed by Neon, debuted at South by Southwest on March 12, 2024, and went on to be widely released in theaters on March 22. Despite having a $9-million budget, it made $35 million globally.

Now, more than two years after its theatrical run, Immaculate has finally arrived on Netflix on Aug. 13, introducing it to the fans who passed on the Sydney Sweeney feature the first time.

Michael Mohan directed and Andrew Lobel wrote Immaculate. It centers on Cecilia, a devoutly religious woman who is graciously accepted into a charming Italian monastery before gradually learning of its horrifying secrets.

Alongside Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco—who recently starred in The White Lotus Season 2—Sweeney plays Cecilia.

The film heavily draws upon its Italian locale and baroque visual aesthetic, creating a sense of dread through institutional power, confinement, and the particular terror of a place where asking the wrong question is considered a transgression in and of itself.

Immaculate was praised by Rotten Tomatoes reviews as “immaculate in conception if not always in execution, redeemed by a sublime performance by Sydney Sweeney,” with some reviewers pointing out that if Sweeney were removed from the film, the audience’s time would hardly be worth it.

Sydney Sweeney’s portrayal of Cecilia lends credibility and empathy to elements of the narrative that might not otherwise succeed.

The film’s third act, in particular, caused significant controversy upon release, providing a climax that divided spectators dramatically between those who found it truly startling and others who believed it surpassed what the preceding 80 minutes had earned.

Immaculate‘s backstory is just as captivating as anything shown on screen. Although it received generally positive reviews and made almost four times its budget, it never quite gained the kind of widespread recognition it deserved. It opened in a congested March marketplace amid fierce competition, which is partly due to timing. The movie’s inability to fit neatly into one category also contributes to this.