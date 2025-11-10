Sydney Sweeney's sports biopic Christy opens to disappointing $1.3 million

Sydney Sweeney’s new sports biopic Christy had a lacklustre debut over the weekend, opening to just $1.3 million across 2,011 theatres.

According to Box Office Mojo, this figure places the film among the ten worst wide releases in history, despite its significant scale and Sweeney’s rising popularity.

Christy tells a story of boxer Christy Martin, who became the first woman to headline a pay-per-view main event in 1990 and survived an attempted murder by her husband and trainer. Despite its powerful message and Sweeney’s star power, the film struggled to attract audiences, averaging only $649 per theatre.

On the critical front, Christy received a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but reviews were not encouraging enough to drive ticket sales. The film’s release was also overshadowed by recent controversies surrounding Sweeney, particularly an American Eagle ad campaign that polarised viewers. Her response to the backlash did not help improve the film’s public relations either.

Despite the rocky start for Christy, Sweeney is looking ahead to upcoming projects, including Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, set to release in December, and the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, scheduled for next year.