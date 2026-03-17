Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’ hits Starz after smashing box office records
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 17, 2026
In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, the film stars Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favour, Subservience), and Elizabeth Perkins (This is Us, Weeds). Early in its run, the film surpassed Bridesmaids to become Paul Feig’s highest-grossing movie to date, having earned more than $394M worldwide.
Amid this massive commercial success, Lionsgate has greenlit a sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, with production eyeing a start later this year. Based on the second novel in McFadden’s bestselling trilogy, the sequel has Sweeney looking to return as both star and executive producer, with Michele Morrone also expected to reprise his role. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first film, is expected to pen the script for Feig’s return to the director’s chair.
The Housemaid joins Starz’s expanding movie slate alongside Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Good Fortune, and The Long Walk, all of which are streaming exclusively on the platform. These titles sit alongside the final season of Outlander, which continues to roll out new episodes every Friday throughout the month.