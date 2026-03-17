Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’ hits Starz after smashing box office records

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, The Housemaid, is set to debut on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. The psychological thriller is set in a world where perfection is merely an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Attempting to escape her troubled past, Millie (Sweeney) takes a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina Winchester (Seyfried), but what initially appears to be a fresh start soon unravels into a dangerous game of secrets, manipulation, and shifting power dynamics. Behind the polished facade of the Winchester home lies a web of shocking twists designed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, the film stars Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favour, Subservience), and Elizabeth Perkins (This is Us, Weeds). Early in its run, the film surpassed Bridesmaids to become Paul Feig’s highest-grossing movie to date, having earned more than $394M worldwide.

Amid this massive commercial success, Lionsgate has greenlit a sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, with production eyeing a start later this year. Based on the second novel in McFadden’s bestselling trilogy, the sequel has Sweeney looking to return as both star and executive producer, with Michele Morrone also expected to reprise his role. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first film, is expected to pen the script for Feig’s return to the director’s chair.

The Housemaid joins Starz’s expanding movie slate alongside Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Good Fortune, and The Long Walk, all of which are streaming exclusively on the platform. These titles sit alongside the final season of Outlander, which continues to roll out new episodes every Friday throughout the month.