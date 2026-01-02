Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid outperforms rivals at box office

After a string of box office disappointments, Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has found success with her latest film, The Housemaid.

During its opening weekend in the UK, the thriller earned £4.4 million, trailing only Avatar: Fire and Ash, which brought in £6 million in its second week. Notably, The Housemaid outperformed Timothée Chalamet’s new projects, Marty Supreme and The SpongeBob Movie.

The film is an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestseller of the same name. In it, Sweeney’s character, Millie, accepts a live-in position with a wealthy but troubled family, only for a series of perverse secrets to surface.

This success comes just a month after Sweeney’s notable setback with the biopic Christy. Despite the actress undergoing a significant physical transformation to play boxer Christy Martin, the film earned only £54,360 during its UK opening weekend.

Sweeney, 28, also recently starred alongside 40-year-old Amanda Seyfried in a new Mamma Mia! instalment, for which she reportedly received £5.6 million. Globally, that film has already earned twice its £26 million budget.

Last year, Sydney Sweeney went above and beyond the typical level of preparation for her latest role. Among the several projects the young celebrity has been occupied with, the biopic Christy stands out.

The Euphoria star portrays boxing legend Christy Martin in the film, which was released in November 2025. The 28-year-old actress claims she did everything in her power to transform herself for the challenging role. “I was excited to do it. I wanted desperately to do Christy justice and make her proud,” she told OK! Magazine when discussing her character.

In addition to dedicating herself to a rigorous fitness regimen, The Housemaid actress built a gym in her home to facilitate constant training. To prepare for the role, she worked closely with a weight coach, a nutritionist, and a professional boxing trainer. Regarding the physical toll, Sydney Sweeney noted, “It’s a lot harder to lose than it was to put it on.”

Sweeney also reflected on the emotional impact of the role, remarking, “Some days it was about going from training to a big emotional scene. It was a different challenge.”