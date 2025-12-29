Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid scores big at Box Office

The Housemaid has achieved a significant box office milestone after just two weeks in cinemas. The R-rated thriller stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, who begins working for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), only to discover their lives are far more complicated than they appear.

According to Lionsgate, The Housemaid has earned $46.5 million at the domestic box office. This follows a strong second weekend of $15.4 million, representing a minimal drop from its opening debut.

Globally, the film has generated $64.9 million since its $18.5 million premiere in the UK and France. It currently holds the number two spot at the box office, trailing only James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film is set to roll out in 84 additional markets through January. Following Lionsgate’s typical business model, the reported $35 million budget was largely covered by overseas licensing and pre-sales.

This milestone marks a professional turning point for Sydney Sweeney. After a challenging year where films like Christy, Eden, and Echo Valley performed below expectations, the success of The Housemaid is an encouraging sign for the star’s box office draw.

The thriller has remained resilient despite heavy competition. It debuted domestically alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, followed by the release of the Jack Black-led Minecraft adaptation and Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme the following weekend.

Reviews have been largely positive. ScreenRant’s Graeme Guttmann praised director Paul Feig’s “light touch” and Seyfried’s “committed performance,” calling it “one of the most fun movies of 2025.”3 The film currently holds a 75% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% “Verified Hot” audience score. Notably, this is the second-highest audience score of Sweeney’s career, trailing only Christy’s 96%.

With both commercial success and critical acclaim, the film’s ending paves the way for a sequel. Director Paul Feig has already expressed interest in continuing the narrative, hinting that “Millie is not done yet.”