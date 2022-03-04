Sydney theatre floor collapses during Genesis Owusu concert

Friday, March 4, 2022
SYDNEY: A concert of ARIA Award-winning singer Genesis Owusu has been cancelled after part of the floor collapsed under the weight of the crowd.

Genesis Owusu was just two songs into his gig at the Enmore Theatre on Thursday night when the dangerous incident unfolded.

Photos and videos posted to social media show the centre of the theatre’s floor had caved in. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

“There’s a real deep drop after that, so this is actually dangerous … we’re going to have to reschedule the show,” Owusu is heard telling his disappointed fans in one clip.

The ARIA Award-winning singer in his Instagram post had said that he felt nervous and excited about the show because he hadn’t performed in about nine months.

