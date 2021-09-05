Forced burial, cases against Syed Ali Geelani’s family ‘shameful’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the forced burial of Kashmir Freedom Movement icon and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and registration of cases against his family by Indian authorities as shameful, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, the prime minister termed the attempt as shameful while sharing the details published in the Indian media.

Snatching the body of the 92 year old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected & principled Kashmiri ldrs, & then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govthttps://t.co/GUZswvIRwN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021



He said that snatching the body of the 92-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders, and then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government.

سید علی گیلانی نے اپنی زندگی میں بھارت کی شدت پسند حکومت کے خلاف آزادی کی تحریک کی شمع روشن رکھی. ان کے انتقال کے بعد بھی بھارت سرکار ان کے پیغام کی اخلاقی قوت سے خوفزدہ ہے. ان کے خاندان کو ان کی تدفین نہیں کرنے دیا اور ان کے خاندان والوں کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کر دیا. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 5, 2021



The icon of Kashmir Freedom Movement, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was laid to rest in the wee hours of Thursday amid a tight military siege at Haiderpora just meters away from his house.

While the Hurriyat leader had himself expressed his wish for burial at Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, and so his family insisted on it, the occupation forces not only restricted the proper burial rites but also scaled up curfew restrictions as the whole area was cordoned off.

The brute Indian authorities did not allow Kashmiri people to attend his funeral fearing agitation amongst the occupied masses.