Syed Khursheed Shah shifted to jail from NICVD

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has been shifted to jail from NICVD Sukkur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was receiving treatment at the cardiac hospital since his arrest and the Sindh govt had declared NICVD as his sub-jail.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier in July had rejected reports submitted from the Sindh government, NICVD, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the prolonged stay of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at the cardiac hospital after being declared as sub-jail.

The SHC had expressed its resentment over the prolonged stay of Khursheed Shah in the NICVD and remarked that the home department has unnecessarily declared the health facility as a sub-jail.

The additional advocate general apprised the court that the NICVD was declared a sub-jail for Khursheed Shah on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Tahir Shah had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the alleged illness of Khursheed Shah, in which he has been treated at the NICVD Sukkur for the last 18 months.

The petitioner requested the court to ask the Sindh health department about his illness and what was diagnosed during the medical investigation and detail of the treatment he has received during his prolonged stay at the heart hospital.