16.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Syed Nadeem Haider appointed ECP spokesperson

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Syed Nadeem Haider as its spokesperson on an additional charge basis.

Nadeem, presently serving as additional Director General (Elections-III), in BS-20 , assumes the responsibilities previously held by Haroon Khan, additional Director General , Media Coordination and Outreach, (MCO), ECP secretariat, Islamabad.

Likewise, Hamid Raza Khan, a BS-19 officer from the information group presently positioned as Director (MCO) in the election commission secretariat on deputation, has been  designated as the deputy spokesperson of ECP with immediate effect.

These designated officers will remain on call 24/7 until the conclusion of General Elections – 24, maintaining close coordination with all provincial spokespersons.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.