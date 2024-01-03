Syed Nadeem Haider appointed ECP spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Syed Nadeem Haider as its spokesperson on an additional charge basis.

Nadeem, presently serving as additional Director General (Elections-III), in BS-20 , assumes the responsibilities previously held by Haroon Khan, additional Director General , Media Coordination and Outreach, (MCO), ECP secretariat, Islamabad.

Likewise, Hamid Raza Khan, a BS-19 officer from the information group presently positioned as Director (MCO) in the election commission secretariat on deputation, has been designated as the deputy spokesperson of ECP with immediate effect.

These designated officers will remain on call 24/7 until the conclusion of General Elections – 24, maintaining close coordination with all provincial spokespersons.