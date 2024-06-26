Sylvester Stallone starrer Tulsa King season 2 teaser confirms release date

The teaser for Tulsa King season 2 starring Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone dropped on Wednesday.

The second season will premiere from September 15 as Sylvester Stallone will return as a former mob boss who builds a new crime empire in Oklahoma of the US, Variety reported.

The teaser for Tulsa King season 2 shows Stallone’s character Dwight Manfredi declaring, “Tulsa belongs to me now. I don’t answer to any man.”

Written by Terence Winter, the show’s executive producers include Taylor Sheridan, Craig Zisk, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox among others.

The description of the second season reads: “Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tulsa King’s second season 2 faced several hurdles including its showrunner Winter stepping down after reported clashes with the show’s one of the producers Sheridan.

He later returned to lead the show with Zisk given the duties of production.

Additionally, Stallone was accused of creating a toxic environment as several members of the staff alleged that he called some of them ugly and fat.

Apart from Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King season 2 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.