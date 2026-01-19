Sylvester Stallone wows fans with mansion gym workout

As Sylvester Stallone approaches his eighties, his dedication to the gym continues to wow his admirers. The legendary actor shared a raw look inside his Palm Beach home gym on his official Instagram account on January 18. The 79-year-old worked out in his $35.3 million private fitness centre while showcasing his tattooed arms.

In the caption, Sylvester Stallone wrote, “Every year it gets harder and harder, but that’s why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat and tears.” He continued by describing his gym as a “sanctuary” and a “church,” noting that he keeps pushing himself to improve. “You feel better physically, so you have the strength to arrive at your goals feeling confident and ready to face any challenge,” the actor said in the mirror-style video. With a smile, he added, “You want to keep punching. See you soon.”

The three-time Oscar nominee, who turns 80 this July, has long been praised for his unwavering Hollywood workout routine. Fans on social media went into a frenzy after viewing the post. One admirer posted a bicep emoji, commenting, “This man is nearly 80. What an inspiration.” Another chimed in, “Dude is 80! Insane,” while a third netizen added, “Immortal Sly THE BOSS!”