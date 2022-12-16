T20 team gets all out for 15!

Sydney Thunder set the lowest T20 score record with 15 all out in their Big Bash League fixture against Adelaide Strikers.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Sydney side, chasing a 140-run target, survived only 35 balls without a single player scoring in double figures. Brandon Doggett, Rilee Rossouw and Alex Ross scored four, three and two runs.

Henry Thornton ripped through Sydney Thunder’s batting lineup with his five-wicket haul. Wes Agar dismissed two batters.

Sydney Thunder broke Turkey’s lowest T20 score record which the side had set against the Czech Republic.

DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR EYES #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/dhmQucBxrn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2022

Adelaide Strikers, electing to bat first, score 139- in their 20 overs with Chris Lynn scoring 27-ball 36 with four boundaries and a six to his name.

Related – Indian cricket team all out for 2 runs!

Colin de Grandhomme scored 33 from 24 balls after hitting two fours and as many sixes. Thomas Kelly and wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen chipped in with 13 runs each.

Fazlhaq Farooqi took three wickets. Gurinder Sandhu, Daniel Sams and Brendan Doggett took two wickets.

Comments