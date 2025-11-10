Syney Sweeney addresses criticism over ad campaign

Sydney Sweeney has recently responded to her most contentious American Eagle ‘good gene’ advertisement.

The pun, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” was used in the American Eagle advertising campaign to promote their denim line. Overnight, there was a buzz about jeans as genes and memes went viral like a fire in the wild.

Shortly following the advertisement’s debut this year, the users have criticized racism and the exaltation of being white and having blue eyes. Some said that the ideas of “good genes” and “good jeans” were too sexual and geared to the male gaze.

However, the 28-year-old was previously questioned about the “good genes” advertisement several times, but she sidestepped the topic and refused to accept any responsibility.

In fact, Sydney Sweeney conversed with The Guardian, saying that she had no control over people’s perceptions when she was questioned again while promoting her latest movie, Christy, adding, “It was surreal… it’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that. Or like, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away,”

Though, as the actress previously said, “It was weird… It’s not that I didn’t feel that way, but I wasn’t considering it that way. or similar to any of those. I sort of put my phone away.”

“I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days, and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.” The Euphoria actress earlier said to the magazine.

Furthermore, according to Box Office Mojo, Sydney’s latest biopic film, Christy, made a pitiful $1.3 million over the weekend, making it one of the top 12 worst starts ever for a movie featured on over 2000 screens.