Syra Yousuf’s social media post with daughter goes viral

Actor Syra Yousuf posted an Instagram story with daughter Nooreh and it went viral on social media.

She took to Instagram stories to share the moment with her seven-year-old daughter bonding over some ballet moves.

Syra Yousuf, who is the former wife of co-celebrity Shehroz Sabzwari, and Nooreh seem to be having the time of her life.

The celebrity has worked in superhit projects with Ho Mann Jahaan being one of them.

The actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Ahan along side actors Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan in key roles.

Syra Yousuf tied the knot with Shahroz Sabzwari in October 2012. She gave birth to the seven-year-old seven after two years.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari made the announcement for ending their seven-year marriage following ‘irreconcilable differences’ in March last year.

“Today on account of irreconcilable differences, Sharoz and I have decided to end our marriage.” She stated, “Our only hope at what is a difficult time for each of us is that both of us can continue to be the best possible parents for our daughter.”

She added: “Therefore, we request both the media and the public to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

