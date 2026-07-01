Syra Yousuf flaunts her nails done by her daughter, Nooreh

Syra Yousuf flaunts her midnight home salon service from her daughter, Nooreh.

In her recent Instagram story, Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf posted a story of her nails adorned with cute nail art, done by her daughter, Noreh.

Yousuf also placed text on her post, “At home nail services at 2 am. Am I winning in life or what?” She also honors her daughter’s efforts, “Nails by Nooreh”.

Syra Yousuf married actor Shehroz Sabzwari on October 21, 2012, in a private ceremony in Karachi. They have one daughter together, named Nooreh, who was born in 2014. The couple later separated in December 2019 and officially divorced in February 2020.