Syra Yousuf reflects on daughter Nooreh's bond with half sister Zahra

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf opened up on the loving bond that her daughter Nooreh shares with Syeda Zahra, the only child of her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari and his second wife, Sadaf Kanwal.

In a new interview, actor Syra Yousuf, who shares Nooreh, 11, with her ex-husband, Shahroz Sabzwari, from their marriage of seven years, cherished the bond that their only daughter shares with Zahra, 3, and explained the role that the ex-couple, as well as his second wife, supermodel Sadaf Kanwal, play to ensure their daughters have an affectionate sibling bond, despite being half-sisters.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“I am someone who grew up with sisters around, so I always wanted Nooreh to have a sibling as well,” says Yousuf, 37, who has two sisters, former actor Alishba Yousuf and stylist Palwasha Yousuf.

“Now, before she could have a sibling, her parents got separated,” the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star continued. “And I still don’t have another child, but she does have one from her father. And for me, the important part is Nooreh to have sibling, and that she shares a loving bond with her sister.”

“Because she is her sister, and I am no one to take that away from her,” she maintained.

Moreover, the celebrity also encouraged parents in such situations not to make decisions which are unfair to their kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“Nooreh was born in this family and has all these relatives, who love her so much, so I can’t take that away. It would be unfair on her part,” Yousuf insisted, adding that both the girls meet and hang out together whenever they can.