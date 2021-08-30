Syra Yousuf opens up about raising Nooreh amid social media scrutiny

Syra Yousuf has touched upon raising her daughter Nooreh amid heightened social media scrutiny following her split with Nooreh’s father Shehroz Sabzwari.

Talking to host Maliha Rehman on her YouTube channel, Syra opened up about dealing with social media trolling and how she prepares Nooreh for online controversies surrounding her parents.

“There are trolls out there who can be very cruel. Does it worry you that these controversies about you or her father could affect her?” the host asked, to which Syra Yousuf admitted that she does worry but has now perfected ways to manage it.

“I think parent’s job is to worry for their kids for the entire life. I do worry a lot about such things, but I think how I manage to deal with such stress is that I’m only responsible for my actions.”

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor went on to stress the importance of having ‘honest conversations’ with her daughter and preparing her for the world. “I can do the best for my daughter, no one else can. Meanwhile, I can just prepare her for what it can be out there,” said Syra.

“I am actually very close to her and we have honest conversations about things. I personally believe that when you are upbringing your child you have to prepare them for what’s out there, but also let them know that you are safe and secure if you’ve got a good compass within yourself”, she added.

Syra Yousuf shares seven-year-old Nooreh with her ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari. The two tied the knot back in 2012 before separating in 2019. They finalised their divorce in 2020, and Shehroz has since married model Sadaf Kanwal.

