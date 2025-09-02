Syra Yousuf credits Shahroz Sabzwari for smooth co-prenting setup

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf has all the credit to give only to her ex-husband, actor Shahroz Sabzwari, for being a healthy co-parenting partner for their daughter, Nooreh.

In her new interview, actor Syra Yousuf, who shares a daughter, Nooreh, 11, with her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari, from their eight-year-long marriage, reflected upon the learnings that have helped them maintain a smooth co-parenting arrangement.

“I went for therapy and understood the changes I need to make in myself for co-parenting,” Yousuf revealed to host Sanam Jung.

“The biggest issue that arises while co-parenting is when you make it about yourself, you bring up unnecessary issues to create conflict with your ex-spouse, or take out your frustration on the other person,” she added. “But co-parenting taught me how to kill my ego.”

“Like, there are times when I want something to be done differently, or I would want to spend more time with Nooreh, but she is willing to spend more time there, or with her sister, so I have to accept it. It is fine,” the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor explained. “I know now that in Nooreh’s situation, it should not be about me.”

Further, Yousuf also appreciated her ex-husband for his continuous support and understanding, saying, “I have to give it to Shahroz; he has been a very healthy co-parenting partner. He doesn’t always interfere or have issues with my style of parenting.”

Notably, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, who tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony in 2012, announced their separation in December 2019 and were subsequently divorced.