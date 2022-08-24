‘She will always be family’: Behroze Sabzwari about Syra Yousuf

Actor Behroze Sabzwari said he would support former daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf if she wants to start a new family.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehroz Sabzwari married Syra Yousuf in 2012. They welcome daughter Nooreh Shehroz in 2014.

The celebrity couple separated in 2019 and their divorce was confirmed the following year. The Dil-e-Veeran star tied the knot with Sadaf Kanwal. The duo are parents to daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

Behroze Sabzwari said Syra Yousuf will always be family.

“Syra is my daughter, even now,” he said. “If their chemistry wasn’t compatible, we can’t do anything about it — this is up to God.”

He said social media trolls gave the couple and the family difficult time with the negative posts about the separation.

“All the people who trolled us, that was a difficult time for us to go through, it was harsh for Shehroz, for Syra and for the families. It was a very personal matter but people think they have a right over us — it’s not like that, we all have a personal life and social media has destroyed lives,” he said.

He said they have never and will not separate her from them family.

“I’ve said to her many a time, ‘Beta, get settled down. Why not? I’m standing behind you.’ Why not? She’s our daughter and Nooreh is our life,” he said.

