‘When Zahra was born…’: Syra Yousuf talks about Nooreh’s bond with half-sister

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf spoke about her daughter Nooreh’s bond with half-sister Syeda Zahra Shahroz.

In a recent outing at a digital show, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star finally addressed the repeatedly questioned bond shared by both the daughters of actor Shahroz Sabzwari, Nooreh, 8, and newborn baby Zahra.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Speaking about the heartwarming bond shared by the Sabzwari girls, Yousuf said, “You know all of her [Nooreh] friends have siblings and even Alishba [Yousuf’s eldest sister], she has two kids, so she has seen siblings everywhere and she wanted one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

She added, “When Zahra was born she was on top of the world and it’s lovely to see, it makes me very happy to see her feel that way towards [Zahra].”

When the show host brought up the videos of the girls which often make rounds on social media, the celebrity remarked, “I don’t think we should pollute the minds of children. They are innocent, they are pure and we should keep it that way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari)

For those unversed, Nooreh Shahroz is the only daughter of Syra Yousuf with former husband Shahroz Sabzwari. The two parted ways in March 2020 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason.

Also read: Syra Yousuf, daughter Nooreh’s new snap melts hearts

Sabzwari later married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in May in an intimate nikah ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra earlier this year.

Comments