SZA spills how she found healing at Indian ashram after serious injury

SZA is opening up about the spiritual journey that helped her recover from a painful injury and gave her a birthday she’ll never forget.

In a recent interview, the “Kill Bill” singer reflected on the time she spent recovering after herniating two discs in her neck, an injury that left her largely bedridden. The damage to her C5 and C6 discs occurred last year shortly before her 36th birthday on Nov. 8, making it difficult for her to move, sit or even turn her head comfortably.

The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, described herself as a “happily clumsy person” and said the injury forced her to slow down in a major way.

Looking for a way to heal both physically and mentally, she decided to spend time at the Isha Foundation, a spiritual retreat and ashram in India known for its yoga and meditation programs.

SZA spent 30 days at the ashram studying yoga and meditation, including a practice known as Shambhavi Mahamudra, which focuses on controlled breathing and mindfulness techniques.

Despite arriving at the retreat with a serious injury, the singer said the experience ended up making her birthday unexpectedly meaningful.

“It was somehow the best birthday, because it was like, ‘Let’s get real and do something that can stop the running and the constant disappointment,’” SZA shared.

The routine helped her manage stress and find emotional balance during recovery.

She spent the retreat between major career moments, including the premiere of her 2025 comedy film One of Them Days, which she starred in alongside Keke Palmer, and rehearsals for the Super Bowl halftime show where she performed with Kendrick Lamar.

The singer later returned to the ashram after the performance, continuing the practices she found helpful during her recovery.