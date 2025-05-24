Crowd goes wild as SZA shares the stage with unexpected star

Fans at SoFi Stadium were given a big surprise when Justin Bieber joined SZA on stage during her second Los Angeles stop on the Grand National Tour.

The unexpected moment happened on Friday night, 23 May, and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

SZA, who has already had a series of exciting performances on Kendrick Lamar’s tour, thrilled the audience even more by bringing out Bieber in SoFi Stadium.

Together, SZA and Justin Bieber performed their duet of the song “Snooze.” The two have worked together on an acoustic version of the track before, and their on-stage chemistry was clear.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, SZA expand tour to Europe

Justin Bieber wore an all-black outfit with a Balenciaga jacket. As he sang the chorus with SZA, he kissed her hand several times, which made the crowd cheer even louder.

The two stars danced together while finishing the song, creating a memorable moment for everyone at the show.

This was the first time since Coachella 2024 that Bieber had performed in front of such a large audience. Back then, he joined Tems and Wizkid on stage to sing the remix of “Essence.”

Since cancelling his Justice world tour early, Bieber has mostly stayed away from big performances, sparking concern about his mental health.

Reports have also mentioned that he might be dealing with financial stress due to a break in releasing solo music.

SZA’s Grand National Tour stop at SoFi has already had other big guests. On the first L.A. night, she invited Lizzo to perform their “Special” remix.

Now, with Justin Bieber’s surprise appearance, she has added another unforgettable highlight.

The tour, which started on 19 April in Minneapolis, will continue with one more Los Angeles show on Saturday. After that, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will head to Glendale, Arizona, on 27 May.