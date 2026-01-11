T.K. Carter, Punky Brewster star, dies at 69

Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter, the actor best known for his roles as Mike Fulton on Punky Brewster and the roller-skating chef Nauls in John Carpenter’s The Thing, has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 69.

According to TMZ, Carter called 911 at 5:42 p.m. on Friday night and was later found in his Duarte, California, home. Although a cause of death has not yet been disclosed by authorities, foul play is not suspected.

Born in New York City on December 18, 1956, and raised near Los Angeles, Carter began performing stand-up comedy at the age of twelve. He later appeared at renowned venues such as The Comedy Store, where he gained recognition for his commanding stage presence and comedic timing.

After making his television debut on NBC’s Police Woman in 1976, Carter appeared in a string of popular sitcoms, including The Jeffersons, Good Times, Family Matters, Moesha, and The Nanny. Additionally, he provided voice work for animated series such as Jem and The Transformers.

T.K. Carter leaves behind a diverse legacy in film and television, with notable roles in movies such as Seems Like Old Times (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), Ski Patrol (1990), Space Jam (1996), and My Favorite Martian (1999).