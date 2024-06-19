WATCH: Quinton de Kock smashes USA’s Jasdeep Singh for 28 runs in an over

South Africa’s opening batter Quinton de Kock launched an onslaught on United States of America (USA) bowlers during their Super 8 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The South African batter was in supreme touch as he smashed 74 off 40 balls including five 6s and seven 4s at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

After put to bat first, Quinton de Kock did not take much time to go on the offensive as USA’s pacer Jasdeep Singh was smashed for 28 runs in the fourth over of the inning.

While Aiden Markram was on the strike on the beginning of the over who took a run on the second ball before hitting a boundary on the first ball, it was De Kock who stole the show.

On the third ball of the over, De Kock hit a boundary over mid-wicket and followed it up with a huge six over the same region on a no-ball.

The very next delivery was hit for another maximum over the long leg fence.

Quinton de Kock then launched a third consecutive six off a top edge that cleared the backward square leg fence.

The 28-run over set the tone for South Africa’s innings, who went on to post a total of 194 for four in their 20 overs.

South African skipper Aiden Markram added 46 off 32 deliveries while Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed on 36 off 22 balls.

David Miller could not open account and was dismissed for a golden duck.

A day earlier, Nicholas Pooran entered an elite list of batters, who smashed 36 runs in an over in a World Cup match.

He achieved the feat in the fourth over during their game against Afghanistan, when Nicholas Pooran unleashed his fury on Azmatullah Omarzai.

Pooran, who scored 26 runs with the bat, was helped by the five wides, four leg byes and a no-ball.