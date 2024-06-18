Watch: Nicholas Pooran hits 36 runs in an over

West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final group stage game of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Asked to bat first, West Indies posted 218/5 in 20 overs with Nicholas Pooran smashed 98 off 53 balls in the final group match at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.

Several records were also broken during the Group C match between West Indies and Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The main highlight of the innings was Pooran’s entry into elite list of batters, who smashed 36 runs in an over in a World Cup match.

The memorable feat achieved in the fourth over, when Nicholas Pooran unleashed his fury on Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. Pooran, who scored 26 runs with the bat, was helped by the five wides, four leg byes and a no-ball.

This was the second time in 2024 that 36 runs were scored in an over against Afghanistan.

Apart from this, WIndies registered the record for the highest powerplay score in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Pooran and hometown hero Johnson Charles (43 off 27 balls) accelerated at supersonic speed in lifting the total to 92-1 by the sixth over.

They scored 92 in the first six overs and surpassed the previous record of 91 runs set by the Netherlands against Ireland in 2014 in Bangladesh’s Sylhet International Stadium.