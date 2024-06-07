Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Pakistan’s defeat against USA in T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan’s former premier pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said Green Shirts did not deserve to win the match against USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 and credited the hosts for their dominant performance.

USA defeated Pakistan in a super over by 7 runs.

Reacting to Pakistan’s shocking defeat in opening encounter of Green Shirts in T20 World Cup 2024 on his Instagram account, Akhtar said “Disappointing loss for Pakistan. We are not off to a good start, losing to USA. We repeated history, like we did against Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup. Unfortunately, Pakistan never deserved to win. The reason is that USA played very well and were in commanding position”.

“Mohammad Amir saved the match. He and Shaheen Shah Afridi tried. US won 37 overs of the contest, if we look at the overall picture. Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off”.

United States (US) stunned Pakistan in a thrilling game that was decided in the super over at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

The US set a target of 19 for Pakistan in the super over bowled by Mohammad Amir who gave away seven extras in the crucial over at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 19, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed arrived to face the super over.

Ahmed was caught on the third delivery as Pakistan were on five. Shadab Khan then joined Fakhar Zaman with 13 remaining on last three balls.

After a wide, Shadab edged the fourth delivery for a four and a couple on the next ball.

Needing six to level the score on the last ball, Khan failed to smash the ball out of the park and the Men in Green ended with 13 runs in the super over.

Earlier, the game went to super over after the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 levelled the score at the end of 20 overs.