T20 World Cup 2024: Australia likely to include Jake Fraser-McGurk

Australia are all set to include emerging opener Jake Fraser-McGurk in their T20 World Cup 2024 reserve contingent along with Matt Short.

According to credible reports, the selection panel led by George Bailey will include Fraser-McGurk who was a revolution for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Fraser-McGurk’s omission had caused a stir given his stunning IPL form with Delhi Capitals. He has yet to make his T20I debut and has only played two ODIs for the country.

As per the selectors, Fraser was not selected on the basis that Australia have an established top-three in David Warner, Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh.

While Matt Short has already represented Australia in nine T20I matches with a best of 66 runs with the bat.

Australia squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.